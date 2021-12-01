The importance of shopping small

Small businesses have had a rough couple of years, beginning with the pandemic and continuing with the labor shortage and breaks in the supply chain.

Still, South Carolina’s small businesses have persevered. Despite the many challenges, they’ve continued to provide the goods and services their customers need, and they’ve continued to support their communities.

That’s why we need to support local businesses this holiday season.

It’s easy to forget, but small business is the heart of South Carolina’s economy. By the federal

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login