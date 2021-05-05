‘The Outsiders’ to open Thursday at PCPAC

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — The director of the play opening Thursday at the Pickens County Performing Arts Center said the theater program there will be a draw for the community.

“The Outsiders” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $10.

The play is an adaptation of the classic novel by S.E. Hinton about “The Greasers” and “The Socs,” two rival gangs.

Directing the play at the center is a return to Breann Griffin-Nicholson’s theatrical roots.

“I actually student directed ‘The Outsiders’ my senior year of high school,” she said. “It was the first play I directed. So when I

