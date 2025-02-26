The Roughest and Toughest Brawl returns to Pickens

PICKENS — The Roughest and Toughest Brawl is making its way back to The Market at the Mill in Pickens for an adrenaline-pumping weekend of action soon. The event is set to take place on Friday, March 7, and Saturday, March 8.

This high-energy event will feature 100 local men and women, stepping straight off the streets and into the ring to battle it out for the title of Toughest in the Upstate.

Local combat sports fans are also in for a real treat, as world renowned toughman and combat sports legend Eric “Butterbean” Esch will be in attendance both nights for a special meet-and-greet experience.

Adding to the excitement, the Upstate’s very own iconic ring announcer, Bill “Billy Boy” Hazelwood, known as the Voice of the Carolinas, will be on the mic, delivering his signature energy and keeping the crowd fired up as the competitors go toe-to-toe.

“Whether you’re stepping into the ring or cheering from the crowd, you don’t want to miss the wildest, hardest-hitting event in town,” event promoters said in a release

Those interested in fighting in the competition can sign up to fight or grab your tickets now at roughestandtoughest.com or purchase them at the door.