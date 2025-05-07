The Wall That Heals will be illuminated in Orange on Friday, May 16 for Agent Orange Awareness

LIBERTY ­— The Pickens County Veterans Affairs is honored to welcome The Wall That Heals to Pickens County next week. Arriving around 11 a.m. in Easley on Tuesday, May 13.

The Wall That Heals Escort to Deer Wood Farms in Liberty will start at 12:00, noon at Rock Springs Baptist Church in Easley. While making it’s way to Deer Wood Farms in Liberty, the escort will head down Hwy 123 exiting at Liberty onto Hwy 178.

While turning right onto Hwy 178 and traveling through Liberty before turning right onto Breazeale Road and arriving at 765 Breazeale Road, Liberty. Businesses and individuals are invited and encouraged to give a big Pickens County Welcome along this escort route. The installation of The Wall will begin the morning of Wednesday, May 14th.

Once installed The Wall is open 24 hours for viewing until closing on Sunday, May 18th at 2:00 pm. The Wall will be illuminated in Orange the evening of Friday, May 16 for Agent Orange Awareness. Information on programs scheduled during the visit will be updated and added to our website at www.pickensveterans.org.

Of the more than 58,000 individual service member’s names on The Wall, 896 were from South Carolina and 21 of those were from Pickens County. These service member’s will also be recognized as part of the Mobile Education Center The Wall Of Faces along with loved ones who served in Vietnam, returned, and has since passed and was registered in the In Memory Program. We look forward to sharing this unique opportunity our community has as we remember and honor those that served in Vietnam and WELCOME THEM HOME.