This week in the PICKENS COUNTY COURIER’s FOOTBALL FRENZY Sponsored by MOUNTAIN VIEW FUNERALS AND CREMATIONS

MIDNIGHT MADNESS

Blue Fame gash Easley in lightning plagued contest, set team scoring record in rivalry series

Blue Flame gash Easley in lightning plagued contest, set team scoring record in rivalry series

Also inside:

Daniel hangs on to top wren

Easley can’t keep up with Flame

Devils getting ready for Seneca.

All this and more in this week’s FOOTBALL FRENZY, sponsored by Mountain View Funerals and Cremations available only in the Pickens County Courier.

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