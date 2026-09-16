This week in the PICKENS COUNTY COURIER’s FOOTBALL FRENZY Sponsored by MOUNTAIN VIEW FUNERALS AND CREMATIONS

RED DEVILS RISING

LIBERTY STOMPS SOUTHSIDE TO GIVE RUFF FIRST WIN AT LHS

Also inside:

Daniel downs Red Raiders

Easley looking toward Palmetto

Blue flame walk-off Mustangs

Tigers bounce back against Eagles

All this and more in this week’s FOOTBALL FRENZY, sponsored by Mountain View Funerals and Cremations available only in the Pickens County Courier.

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