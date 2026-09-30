This week in the PICKENS COUNTY COURIER’s FOOTBALL FRENZY Sponsored by MOUNTAIN VIEW FUNERALS AND CREMATIONS

DEVILDOG DEMOLTION

Red Devils hold off travelers rest comeback attempt

Also inside:

Lions to open region with Walhalla

Eastside takes down Easley

Blue Flame prepare for Berea

Clemson holds off California

All this and more in this week’s FOOTBALL FRENZY, sponsored by Mountain View Funerals and Cremations available only in the Pickens County Courier.

Do not miss a single issue by grabbing a copy at a convenience, grocery or drug store near you. You can also subscribe and have your Pickens County Courier delivered each week right to your mailbox for only $41 per year (in Pickens County).

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