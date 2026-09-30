This week in the PICKENS COUNTY COURIER’s FOOTBALL FRENZY Sponsored by MOUNTAIN VIEW FUNERALS AND CREMATIONS
DEVILDOG DEMOLTION
Red Devils hold off travelers rest comeback attempt
Also inside:
- Lions to open region with Walhalla
- Eastside takes down Easley
- Blue Flame prepare for Berea
- Clemson holds off California
All this and more in this week’s FOOTBALL FRENZY, sponsored by Mountain View Funerals and Cremations available only in the Pickens County Courier.
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