This week in the PICKENS COUNTY COURIER’s FOOTBALL FRENZY Sponsored by MOUNTAIN VIEW FUNERALS AND CREMATIONS

ON A ROLL!!

LIBERTY OVERCOMES SLOW START FOR THIRD STRAIGHT WIN

LIONS LOOKING TOWARDS CLINTON; GREEN WAVE PREPARE FOR MANN; FLAME NEARLY COMEBACK AGAINST ST. JOE’S; TECH STUNS CLEMSON WITH LATE FIELD GOAL all this and more in this week’s FOOTBALL FRENZY, sponsored by Mountain View Funerals and Cremations available only in the Pickens County Courier.

Do not miss a single issue by grabbing a copy at a convenience, grocery or drug store near you. You can also subscribe and have your Pickens County Courier delivered each week right to your mailbox for only $36 per year (in Pickens County).

Call us today at 864-878-6391 and get your subscription started and never miss any of the action in South Carolina’s best sports section!

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login