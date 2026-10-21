This week in the PICKENS COUNTY COURIER’s FOOTBALL FRENZY Sponsored by MOUNTAIN VIEW FUNERALS AND CREMATIONS

COUNTY KINGS

Lions take down county rival Pickens in battle of unbeatens

Also inside:

Laurens Keeps Wave Winless In Region

Crescent Ends Liberty Winning Streak

Flame Falter In First Loss

Tigers Shut Out Charleston Southern

All this and more in this week’s FOOTBALL FRENZY, sponsored by Mountain View Funerals and Cremations available only in the Pickens County Courier.

Do not miss a single issue by grabbing a copy at a convenience, grocery or drug store near you. You can also subscribe and have your Pickens County Courier delivered each week right to your mailbox for only $41 per year (in Pickens County).

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