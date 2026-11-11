This week in the PICKENS COUNTY COURIER’s FOOTBALL FRENZY Sponsored by MOUNTAIN VIEW FUNERALS AND CREMATIONS

DROUGHT BROKEN

Blue Flame blow out Walhalla for first playoff win since 2006

Also inside:

Daniel to open playoffs against Pickens

Red Devils fall to Clinton in round one

Tigers survive Syracuse scare

All this and more in this week’s FOOTBALL FRENZY, sponsored by Mountain View Funerals and Cremations available only in the Pickens County Courier.

Do not miss a single issue by grabbing a copy at a convenience, grocery or drug store near you. You can also subscribe and have your Pickens County Courier delivered each week right to your mailbox for only $41 per year (in Pickens County).

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login