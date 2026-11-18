LAST TEAM STANDING

Lions take down Pickens, become last county team alive in playoffs

Also inside:

Blue Flame eliminated by Lions.

Clemson shocked by Georgia Tech.

All this and more in this week’s FOOTBALL FRENZY, sponsored by Mountain View Funerals and Cremations available only in the Pickens County Courier.

Do not miss a single issue by grabbing a copy at a convenience, grocery or drug store near you. You can also subscribe and have your Pickens County Courier delivered each week right to your mailbox for only $41 per year (in Pickens County).

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login