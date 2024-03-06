Thomas among Upstate’s best real estate agents

PICKENS — Megan Thomas of Thomas Realty in Pickens was recently honored as one of the top real estate agents in the Upstate.

Out of almost 10,000 local agents, Thomas ranked in the top 100 residential real estate agents from the 2023 real estate year.

Thomas’ results put you in the top 1 percent of residential real estate agents out of the GGAR MLS and the Western Upstate MLS from last year (based on 2023 on-market local sales within the county).

Thomas made a significant impact on Upstate South Carolina and its communities. She will be presented her award and honored at the “Upstate Real Producers Choice Awards” on March 20 in Greenville.