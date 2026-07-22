Three charged in Clemson trafficking case
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
CLEMSON — Three people were arrested on human trafficking charges last week after a Clemson Police Department investigation.
A Clemson Police Department news release issued Friday said the agency received allegations of human trafficking within the city in May.
“After confirming initial allegations, detectives opened an official investigation utilizing
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