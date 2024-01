By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Three Pickens women are facing shoplifting charges after allegedly attempting to steal goods from Stop-A-Minit in Pickens, while the store’s clerk was having a medical emergency.

Clair Lee, 25, Emily Lee, 27 and Macie McLaughlin, 23, all of Pickens, each face one charge of

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login