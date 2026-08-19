Time To Shine: FOOTBALL FRENZY sponsored by Mountain Funerals and Cremations begins this week!

All four Pickens County high schools took the field at the Easley Jamboree on Friday for their final tune-up before the regular season begins. Liberty opened the night with a 28-0 win over Berea and Pickens followed with a 21-0 victory over Pendleton. In the main event, Daniel took a county clash over Easley, 21-0.To read previews for Daniel, Easley, Liberty and Pickens’ varsity squads, scroll down.

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