Top-ranked Daniel outlasts No. 2 Patriots in home opener

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

CENTRAL — With 11 minutes left in the top-ranked Daniel High School boys’ soccer team’s Class 3A Upper State championship rematch with second-ranked Powdersville on Wednesday, forward Eddie Merck blew by the Patriots’ defense in what seemed like a surefire goal-scoring situation.

However, Merck pulled the trigger just seconds too late, allowing Powdersville keeper Luke Bramblett to make the save and keep things tied

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login