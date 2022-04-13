Tornadoes leave county with excess mulch

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — The two tornadoes that hit Pickens County last month left behind a lot of debris, and disposing of that debris has resulted in an opportunity for residents doing yard work.

County administrator Ken Roper discussed tornado cleanup during a Facebook Live update posted Friday morning.

“If you are still suffering from tornado damage and you need the Pickens County Assessor’s Office to come assess the damage, you need to contact the

