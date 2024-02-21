Touchberry named next Daniel athletic director

By Bru Nimmons

Sports Editor

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

CENTRAL — Daniel High School didn’t have to look far for its new athletic director, as a familiar face was selected to lead the Lions’ athletic programs according to a release from the school last week.

Ben Touchberry has been selected as the next Athletic Director. This announcement follows the resignation of Tommy Plumblee, current Athletic Director, at the end of the 2023-24 school year, the release said.

Coach Touchberry has been on staff at D.W. Daniel

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login