Translating Holy Word into reality

‘‘It is incumbent upon everyone to observe God’s holy commandments, inasmuch they are the wellspring of life unto the world.” Baha’i Scripture

In Psalm 19:7-11, we see the preciousness of God’s teachings: “The law of the Lord is perfect and revives the soul…the precepts of the Lord are right and rejoice the soul. The commandment of the Lord shines clear and gives light to the eyes. The Lord’s decrees are true and righteous every one, more to be desired than gold,

pure gold in plenty, sweeter than syrup or honey from

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