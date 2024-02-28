Trump takes South Carolina

STATE — In his bid to return to White House, Donald Trump secured a huge victory over the weekend with voters in the state — and locally — giving the former president another big endorsement over former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley.

Statewide, Trump received 451,905 votes (59.8 percent) outpacing former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who finished with 298,674 votes statewide (39.52 percent).

In Pickens County, the former president received 15,606 votes (67.6 percent), more than double the 7,328 votes (31.74 percent) for Haley.