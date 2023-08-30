Two arrested on Fentanyl charges

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Two men face drug charges after an undercover investigation by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release issued Monday, the agency’s Special Operations Unit conducted an undercover investigation in Pickens County, which led to multiple drug warrants being issued for Brett William Ferguson.

Special Operations Unit agents and members of the sheriff’s office’s Community Action Team executed a search warrant at Ferguson’s home on Aug. 16, the release said.

Ferguson was found to be in possession of a revolver and a trafficking weight of

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login