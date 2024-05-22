Two DHS students drown in Central

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

CENTRAL — The bodies of two Daniel High School students were recovered from Lake Hartwell on Monday morning, about 36 hours after the teens went missing Saturday night.

Pickens County chief deputy coroner Andrew Wilson identified the victims as 16-year-old Rayan Al-Nasser of Clemson and 15-year-old Zakaria Chaar of Central.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 10:28 p.m. Saturday night from a person who said their friends were in the water and could not be found, according to a release issued early Sunday morning by Capt. Brett Barwick.

Deputies discovered three people had jumped into Lake Hartwell in the area of Pike Road

