Two die after 183 collision

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Two Inman residents died following a two-car collision on S.C. Highway 183 last week.

The wreck happened at 11:19 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at the intersection of S.C. 183 and Jameson Road in Easley, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway.

The collision occurred as a 2025 GMC pickup was traveling south on S.C.

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login