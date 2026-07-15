Two face drug, weapons charges

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Two people face multiple charges after the execution of a search warrant in a narcotics investigation.

According to a July 6 Pickens Police Department release, officers executed a residential search warrant at 9:13 a.m. that morning as part of an “ongoing narcotics investigation.”

During the search, officers located “trafficking-level” quantities of methamphetamines, four guns and numerous additional items of evidence “consistent with

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login