Two more charged in 2021 Easley killing

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Nearly two years after a Clinton man was arrested and charged with murder in the 2021 shooting death of an Easley man, two others have also been charged with murder.

Pickens County Sheriff Tommy Blankenship announced the additional arrests connected with the death of 32-year-old Heyward “Trey” Delno Price III in a release issued Wednesday, June 18.

Deputies found Price dead of a gunshot wound at his home on Shade Tree Circle in Easley the morning of May 10, 2021, according to Blankenship.

“Over the next two years, detectives conducted an

