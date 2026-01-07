Two teens charged after incident leads to damage at Easley church

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Two teens face felony charges after an incident in the parking lot of an Easley church last month.

According to a release from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the agency received a 911 call at 11 p.m. Monday, Dec. 22, reporting teenagers “detonating explosives and performing burnouts” in the parking lot of Mount Pisgah Baptist

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login