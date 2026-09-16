Tyson Steel announces $15M investment in Liberty

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — A producer of pre-engineered metal buildings will be opening its first South Carolina operation in Pickens County, a facility expected to open next spring.

According to a Sept. 9 South Carolina Department of Commerce release, Tyson Steel Building Products officials announced a $15.15 million investment that will create approximately 20 new jobs.

Located at 180 Ann Drive in Liberty, the

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