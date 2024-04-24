UHQT 300th quilt presented to Central Railway Museum

CENTRAL — The Upstate Heritage Quilt Trail’s 300th quilt was presented to the public on April 13 at The Central Railway Museum in Central. The quilt was a commissioned work by local quilter Linda Bell by the Central Railway Museum. When museum volunteer, Jackie Bacon, took a barn quilter painting class at Urban Central, offered by UHQT, she chose the Ohio Star pattern for her block and red, white, and blue as the colors. She was

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login