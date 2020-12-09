Undefeated Lions top Camden to win first state title in 22 years

Daniel High School senior Jackson Crosby celebrates after one of his three touchdowns in Saturday’s 52-31 Class 3A state championship game win over Camden. After the Bulldogs closed a two-touchdown halftime deficit to take the lead early in the third quarter, the Lions responded with a 25-3 run to close the game and wrap up the sixth state title in school history — and first since 1998. To read more about Daniel’s return to glory, go down deeper in our site John Bolton/boltonphoto.com