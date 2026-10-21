United Christian Ministries seeing increased need

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — As costs continue to rise, each dollar that United Christian Ministries uses to help those in need in the area is stretched further.

United Christian Ministries executive director Melanie Johnson discussed needs at UCM’s fifth annual Ministry Breakfast on Oct. 13.

“We have significantly increased how much we’re helping with rent this year,” she said. “The needs are extremely high.”

Johnson said UCM’s mission, “first and foremost,” is to “show

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