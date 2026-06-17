United Way of Pickens County receives Duke Energy HERO Grant

EASLEY — When a powerful storm knocks out power across Pickens County, the neighbors most at risk are often older adults who live alone, rely on medical equipment, or have no easy way to get out. A new grant from the Duke Energy Foundation will help United Way of Pickens County reach those neighbors before the next disaster strikes.

United Way of Pickens County has received a $16,000 Helping Emergency Response Organizations (HERO) grant from the Duke Energy Foundation. The funding is part of $500,000 the foundation is awarding to 34 nonprofits and government agencies across South Carolina ahead of the 2026 hurricane

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