Up and Running

Time to get into a FOOTBALL FRENZY

In their final tune-ups before the regular season, Easley, Liberty and Pickens each played in the Easley jamboree last Friday. The Red Devils opened the action with a 35-7 win over the West-Oak Warriors. Pickens took the field next dropping a 27-6 half to the Seneca Bobcats. Finally, Easley took on Rabun Gap Nacoochie High School out of Georgia falling 34-7 in one half of play. Daniel High School, not pictured, participated in the McDonald’s Kickoff Classic at Byrnes High School defeating Crest, 14-7. To read previews for each school heading into week 0, Click the link below.

