Upcountry Fiber celebrates 5 years

UPSTATE — Five years ago, Upstate S.C. utility cooperatives Blue Ridge Electric Co-op and West Carolina announced their partnership to create Upcountry Fiber, a broadband internet service provider that brings high-speed fiber internet access to households and businesses within Blue Ridge Electric’s service area to help bridge the “digital divide” where little to no access existed. Five years later, the promise to bring the digital age to those in unserved and underserved areas is

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login