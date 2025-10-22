Upcountry Fiber Foundation raises $133,000 for area nonprofits in charity golf tournament

PICKENS — Upcountry Fiber Foundation, the charitable arm of Upcountry Fiber, raised $133,100 during its annual charity golf tournament on Sept. 29 at The Cliffs at Glassy Mountain.

Upcountry Fiber, an internet service provider focused on bridging the digital divide, was founded in 2020 through a partnership between Blue Ridge Electric Co-op (BREC) and West Carolina. The Upcountry Fiber Foundation, launched in September 2022,

