Upstate Alliance CEO gives update to county council

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Upstate S.C. Alliance had “a really good year” in 2022, according to its president and CEO, John Lummus.

“It was our largest year for recruitment in numbers of capital investment and jobs since 2014 — about $3.9 billion across the Upstate region, 6,476 jobs, 38 new companies, 30 existing companies, and 43 percent of those were international companies,” he said.

“A total of 68 announcements,” Lummus continued. “The state of South Carolina had 120 announcements, so a little

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login