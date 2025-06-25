Upstate Electric Cooperatives Take Unified Action to Ensure Electric Reliability Amid Heat Wave

UPSTATE — As extreme temperatures continue across the region, the five rural electric cooperatives in the Upstate are working together to safeguard the power grid and ensure reliable service to their members.

Blue Ridge, Broad River, Laurens, Little River and York Electric Cooperatives — collectively known as the Upstate Five — are in regular communication with their power provider, Central Electric Power Cooperative, and wholesale energy partner, Duke Energy. These discussions are part of ongoing efforts to monitor energy supply and reduce system strain.

As part of those efforts, the co-ops have encouraged members to take simple energy saving steps, such as increasing the temperature on thermostats, delaying use of major appliances and turning off unnecessary lights during the afternoon into the early evening from 3-8 p.m. In addition to reducing the strain on the electric grid, these steps will help members save money on their power bills.

The Upstate Five remain in close coordination with Central Electric Power Cooperative, speaking multiple times a day to manage demand.

The cooperatives will continue to keep members, media and public officials updated through its social media platforms and text alert system.