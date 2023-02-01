US 123 wreck kills Greenville woman

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — A Greenville woman died last week after her car struck a dump truck and then several trees on U.S. Highway 123 near Liberty.

Pickens County chief deputy coroner Andrew Wilson identified the victim as Sarah Marshall, 27, of Vantage Way.

The accident happened at 7:25 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, on U.S. 123 at mile marker 10, 2.1 miles south of Liberty, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol

