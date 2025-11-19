USPS Relocates All Operations at the Sunset Post Office, Effective November 18, 2025

SUNSET, SC — Effective immediately, the Postal Service announced all operations at the Sunset Post Office, 7149 Highway 11, Sunset, SC 29685, will be temporarily relocated due to facility lease non-renewal until further notice.

During the temporary relocation, all postal services previously offered at the Sunset Post Office will be available at the following alternate location:

Pickens Post Office

110 Johnson Street

Pickens, SC 29671

Retail Hours

Monday- Friday 9:30 am – 4:30 pm

Saturday 9:00 am – 10:00 am

Sunday Closed

We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience that may be caused by this temporary relocation. As a reminder, customers can call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) to obtain information, including available alternate Post Office retail locations, or check the Postal Service website, www.usps.com, the Post Office that’s always open.