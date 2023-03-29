Utility co-ops across state join forces for broadband expansion

COLUMBIA — The push to ensure every South Carolinian has access to affordable, high-speed internet just got stronger.

In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, member-owned electric cooperatives and telephone cooperatives have joined forces to create The Broadband Cooperatives of South Carolina.

The association will support its not-for-profit member organizations as they continue to deploy fiber optic cable to residents in remote areas

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login