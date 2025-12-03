UWPC receives Angel Award

EASLEY — South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond honored United Way of Pickens County as one of ten Angel charities of 2025 in a ceremony at the Edgar Brown Building on the Capitol Complex.

“Since 1998, the recognition of ‘Angel’ charities has been a holiday tradition in South Carolina,” said Secretary Hammond. “The contributions of nonprofits to the well-being of our communities cannot be overstated, and I always enjoy this opportunity to highlight those organizations that have given so much to our great state.”

The Angels honored are charities that have significantly impacted communities in South Carolina, and that have demonstrated good stewardship of charitable resources. Representatives from all Angel charities were in attendance to receive a certificate and personal recognition from Secretary Hammond.

“We are truly honored to be recognized as an Angel charity,” said United Way of Pickens County President Julie Capaldi. “This award is a meaningful affirmation of the confidence our donors place in United Way of Pickens County and our steadfast commitment to using their gifts wisely and transparently. We are proud to serve this community and to ensure that every investment drives real, lasting impact for our Pickens County neighbors.”

The Angels were selected by a review of financial reports submitted annually to the Secretary of State’s Office, as well as through nominations from the public. To be selected as an Angel, the charity must devote 80percent or more of its total expenditures to charitable programs; have been in existence for three or more years; make good use of volunteer services; not rely heavily on government grants; have a significant presence in South Carolina; and be in compliance with the

South Carolina Solicitation of Charitable Funds Act. Secretary Hammond recognizes organizations with diverse missions that benefit communities throughout the state.

Donors can research charities through the free mobile app Give Smart SC, and use the app to determine if a charity is properly registered to solicit in South Carolina.