Varisian wins chair

The winner of American Legion Post 11’s Azalea Festival Adirondack glider chair fundraiser raffle was Jon Varisian of Marietta. Post 11 would like to thank all the people who stopped by the booth and took a chance to win the chair. All the funds raised will go to support the many activities of Post 11. This year, the post sent five boys to Boys State and six girls to Girls State. The post also sent one young man to Law Cadet Academy. Post 11 is a key supporter of the Pickens High School JROTC program.