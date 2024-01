By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — The observation of Veterans Day 2024 in Pickens County will give residents a chance to view a touring replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

On Veterans Day 1996, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) unveiled a replica of the Vietnam Veterans

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login