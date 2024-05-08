Volunteers revitalize old Soapstone schoolhouse

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Volunteers were working over the weekend to renovate the one-room schoolhouse on the grounds of historic Soapstone Baptist Church.

For more than 150 years, the church has been a cornerstone of Pickens’ Liberia community, founded by freed slaves after the Civil War.

The schoolhouse, which is nearly 100 years old, has been adopted by Greenville-based Harper

