Wake up, get up, speak up

Jonah 1:5 “Then the mariners were afraid, and cried every man unto his god, and cast forth the wares that were in the ship into the sea, to lighten it of them. But Jonah was gone down into the sides of the ship; and he lay, and was fast asleep.”

My uncle once said “I do my best worrying in the middle of the night.” Supposing it runs in the family to make light of unpleasant situations, dealing with memories can be good or bad.

At some point in time, I realized, when I wake up at two am and fully know I’m not going back to sleep, the best recourse is to get up and do something.

Going to the shop it’s easy to find jobs I didn’t finish yesterday or new tasks

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