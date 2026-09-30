Wanted man charged after police standoff
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
LIBERTY — A man wanted on multiple bench warrants faces additional charges after a standoff with law enforcement.
According to a Pickens County Sheriff’s Office release issued Tuesday, deputies developed information that Robert Vernon George was hiding out at a home on Rices Creek Road in Liberty on Sept. 15.
The release said George was being sought on eight general
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