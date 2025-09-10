Warning the world about what is coming

The rapture is one of the most influential beliefs within Christianity. Many have accepted the idea that before the tribulation begins, they will suddenly disappear from this world, leaving only their clothes and shoes on the floor. If they are driving a car or operating any type of vehicle, it will just crash or come to a stop. Many believe this event could happen at any moment, and I’ve spoken to some who hope it’s today. Yes, we all want to go to heaven, but what about not being concerned about accomplishing God’s work, our calling, finishing the mission, or wanting to reach more lost souls with the gospel before

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login