Watoto Children’s Choir from Uganda is coming to Pickens First Baptist Church

PICKENS – The Watoto Children’s Choir is from Uganda, Africa travels the world each year to share how Christ has changed their lives. On January 24 the choir will be coming to Pickens for all to enjoy. The will be be special guests at Pickens First Baptist Church located at 406 E Main St. in Pickens with singing set to begin at 7 p.m. This special concert will be free to all and everyone in the community to enjoy their wonderful sound and feel this heartwarming, musical performance of their new album – “Better Days – There Is Hope.”

The Watoto Children’s Choir is a Christ-centered ministry in Uganda, East Africa. The Chior is currently on a 6-month tour, launching in the USA on the East Coast that presents the story of orphaned and abandoned African children who’ve received the love and care needed to help them rise above their circumstances, ready to make a difference in the world as they become Africa’s future leaders.

Watoto Children’s Choirs have traveled extensively since 1994 sharing a message of hope for Africa’s most vulnerable children and women. During that time, the choirs have performed for the President of the United States, met Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, and visited almost every major parliament in the world. Yet, as remarkable as those moments have been, the choirs cherish the times they’ve met ordinary people in their moment of pain and have been able to see firsthand how Jesus heals.

Like Africa, the production is vibrant and colorful, taking you on an emotional journey as the children sing, dance, and share their personal stories of restoration and hope. As people see their smiles and are embraced by their hugs, the children have the privilege of telling people, “No matter what you’re going through, Jesus is our hope and there are better days ahead. Look at what He has done in my life.”

Other than coming to Africa yourself, what better way to learn about all the good work Watoto is doing than through this heartwarming, musical performance.

The proceeds made from the album will help Watoto continue to provide vulnerable children with an education, medical care, a safe place to call home, and most of all the love of a family.

Watoto is a family made up of people from all over the world who are working together to ensure the forgotten have a place to belong. In 1984, in a time of civil war, Watoto planted a local church in Kampala, Uganda to speak hope and life to the nation.

Since then, Watoto has rescued thousands of orphaned and abandoned babies and children, placing them in loving families. They’ve equipped and empowered vulnerable women in their neighbourhoods. And sent over 100 children’s choirs across six continents.

As Watoto comes alongside the most vulnerable, it works to give each child and woman a chance at a better future—a future full of promise. Over the past four decades, the challenges facing Africa have changed, but Watoto’s vision remains the same—Watoto is committed to celebrating Christ and caring for community. Links: vimeo.com/watoto/betterdayspromo watoto.com