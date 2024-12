It proved to be Easley’s night on Friday against Pickens as both the Green Wave’s boys and girls basketball squads picked up wins over Pickens. Below: Easley’s Josalynn Gamble puts up a shot over a Pickens defender in the Wave’s 33-25 win. Above: Easley’s R.J. Stack defends a layup from Pickens’ Riley Owens during the Green Wave’s 76-57 win. Kerry Gilstrap/Courier