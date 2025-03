The Easley High School baseball team hosted Science Hill of Johnson City, Tenn. on Friday. After falling behind big in the third inning, the Green Wave rallied in the sixth inning, scoring six runs to cut the Science Hill lead to 9-8. However, the Easley comeback came up short as the Hilltoppers pulled out a 10-8 win. Pictured above: Easley’s Cooper Sears prepares for a pickoff attempt as a Hilltopper baserunner slides back into first base.