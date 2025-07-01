Editor’s note: The following text is a National Archives transcription of the stone engraving of the parchment Declaration of Independence on display in the rotunda at the National Archives Museum. The spelling and punctuation reflects the original.

In Congress, July 4, 1776

The unanimous Declaration of the thirteen united States of America, When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login